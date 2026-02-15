SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Three months after the Anderson-Brickler Gallery closed, a new Black-owned gallery, Stan Johnson Creative Gallery, is reopening the space on Tallahassee’s Southside to continue its legacy and create opportunities for local artists. Stan Johnson, gallery owner, says the gallery will not only showcase diverse talent but also mentor students and host workshops to keep art and culture thriving in the community.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Stan Johnson Art Gallery expands opportunities for local artists

Three months after longtime gallery owner Dr. Celeste Hart closed the Anderson-Brickler Gallery, a new chapter began unfolding in the same Southside Tallahassee space under new ownership.

Stan Johnson took over the gallery, preserving its legacy while creating opportunities for Black artists to showcase their work in.

"As far as I know, I believe this is the only Black-owned gallery here in Tallahassee," Johnson said. "When Dr. Hart was closing it down, I felt it was important to keep that legacy going."

Johnson emphasizes that while the gallery prioritizes opportunities for Black artists, it remains welcoming and inclusive to all creatives.

"We're not exclusive to Black artists, but we do want to make sure we give Black artists the opportunity to show their work," Johnson said.

The gallery serves as more than just exhibition space. Johnson, who is a professor at Florida A&M University, involved his students in bringing the first exhibition to life, providing them with hands-on professional experience.

Third-year FAMU student Patria Powell says working at the gallery has given her direct access to professional artists and their techniques.

"You'll see me going up close to the paintings like, 'Oh my gosh, look at this technique,'" Powell said. "I'm learning by just looking at the paintings."

For Johnson, art serves as a powerful storytelling medium that can connect with diverse audiences.

"There are a lot of stories to be told and art is a wonderful vehicle to be able to do that," Johnson said.

Local artist Paul Houzell, whose work is featured in the gallery, views art as a tool for connection and perspective, drawing viewers in before delivering deeper messages.

"There is a hook in here, when I say hook, to bring you in, to make you like something," Houzell said. "You have to first hook them to get them in to see it, then you break it down."

Johnson's vision for the gallery extends beyond exhibitions.

Plans include creative workshops and community events, with memberships available to help sustain the space long-term.

The gallery aims to host approximately eight exhibits each year, with each featuring at least one local artist. The current exhibition, "New Beginnings," will run until April 11, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.