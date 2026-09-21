SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Artists, residents and organizers gathered Sunday at the Stacks in South Tallahassee to celebrate the completion of eight murals and mark the space's first community event since the project wrapped up.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Southside murals help bring the community together

The event featured live music and people moving throughout the space, giving the community a chance to experience the Stacks as more than just a place to view art.

The gathering was part of KCCI's annual Placemaking Week, an initiative designed to bring awareness to public art.

Artist Briteso said the turnout reflected the project's original intent.

"You know, it's really just a great thing because the whole point of this project was to bring the community together, and this is a great example of that happening," Briteso said.

For one community member, the significance of art extends beyond the walls of the Stacks.

Zachery Robinson says art helps people, especially children, build creativity and other skills.

"And so I support that because kids have their five motor skills to get an opportunity to draw and create something from scratch. So I think it's more the neuroscience part for me that makes me enjoy art," Robinson said.

Artist Michael Crowne said he hopes the space inspires young people to explore art and consider it as a career path.

"I know the space is intimidating at times, there is a lot of gatekeeping, as it seems, but I want them to not be discouraged by that, you know, they too can someday, you know, dive into something like this, even professionally," Crowne said.

Placemaking Week continues with more opportunities for residents to get involved.

On September 22 and September 23, KCCI is looking for community members to participate in a beautification project at Cobb and Nims Middle School. Click here to sign up for Cobb Middle School and click here to sign up for Nims Middle School

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.