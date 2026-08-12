School zone speed camera enforcement returns in Tallahassee as school starts

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — School zone speed cameras are back in operation at 28 schools across Tallahassee as students return for the first day of school Wednesday.

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School zone cameras back in effect across Tallahassee

Captain Zach Lyne with the Tallahassee Police Department says the cameras are active beginning 30 minutes before school, throughout the entire school day, and 30 minutes after school, whether the school zone lights are flashing or not.

"When the lights are flashing, that indicates a reduced speed limit. Typically, that speed limit is going to be 15 or 20 miles per hour. When it's not flashing, we enforce at the regular speed limit, which is typically 30 or 35 miles per hour," Lyne said.

Cameras can flag drivers going 10 miles per hour or more over the speed limit during enforcement hours, regardless of whether the reduced or regular speed limit is in effect.

Violations carry a $100 fine, and last school year, more than 46,000 notices of violation were issued.

For Nettie Palmore, a drive near Ruediger Elementary resulted in a $100 notice.

"Any moment is a teaching moment because I drive all the time, so I know when we're in those zones, you slow it down," Palmore said.

She says the experience changed the way she drives.

"You're in those areas. Just slow it down and be cautious. And I wish I would have got a better warning," Palmore said.

Money collected from violations goes to Leon County Schools, the Florida Department of Revenue, FDLE training, the school crossing guard program, the camera vendors, and the city's general fund for public safety initiatives.

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