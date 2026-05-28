SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — An exceptional drought has dominated the Big Bend and South Georgia regions, but May rainfall is beginning to chip away at those conditions.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Recent rainfall bringing drought relief across the area

Tallahassee has recorded 4.6 inches of rainfall throughout May, surpassing the monthly average of 3.36 inches. It marks the first time in 2026 that the capital city has exceeded its average monthly rainfall total.

The improvement follows an especially dry April, when Tallahassee recorded just 0.41 inches of rain — the lowest April total since 1992, when only 0.33 inches fell.

Despite the recent gains, Tallahassee remains 9.31 inches below its average yearly rainfall total. Still, conditions are improving, though some areas are seeing more progress than others.

Over the past 7 days, rainfall totals across the region have ranged from 1 inch to more than 11 inches. The highest totals have fallen across parts of Gadsden, Liberty, Leon, and Decatur counties — the same areas where drought conditions have shown the most improvement.

The most recent drought monitor, released Thursday morning, shows significant changes compared to last week. Drought levels in those areas have dropped from exceptional — a level 5 designation — down to severe and extreme, which are levels 3 and 4.

ABC 27 Drought Monitor as of Thursday, May 28

About half of the area remains in an exceptional drought, but conditions are trending in the right direction. With rainfall consistently in the forecast, further improvement is possible through the summer months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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