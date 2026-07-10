SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Brownsville Preparatory Institute is expanding to a second campus inside Wesson Elementary in South Tallahassee, offering 10 full-tuition scholarships to eligible VPK students — an opportunity that could save families about $4,000 this school year.

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Private preschool expands to Leon County campus, offering 10 free VPK scholarships to families

The scholarships are available to families who receive Early Learning Coalition school readiness assistance. The expansion gives children access to a private early learning program that may have otherwise been out of reach.

Rita Brown, CEO and founder of Brownsville Preparatory Institute, said the scholarships address a real need for families navigating the cost of early education.

"Times are hard for parents, and anything that we can give them to allow them. Choice is a huge, huge thing."

The new campus operates from classrooms that once sat empty at Wesson Elementary. The space is available through Florida's Schools of Hope law, which allows certain education providers to lease underused space on public school campuses. Those classrooms will soon be filled with 3 and 4-year-olds learning their letters, sounds, and first words.

Principal Bridgette McCloud said investing in the community's youngest learners before they ever walk into a kindergarten classroom is key.

"These scholarships are giving families and children foundations that they otherwise may not have an opportunity to experience."

McCloud said the work happening inside those classrooms extends beyond individual students.

"Literacy education is the way you build community."

School leaders say they hope the expansion creates more opportunities for South Tallahassee families. Brown said she is grateful to Leon County Schools for the opportunity to serve more families.

Applications for the 10 scholarships are now open at the school's enrollment site.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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