SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The North Florida Renaissance Faire is back for its second year, and this time it is coming to Tallahassee.

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North Florida Renaissance Faire coming to Tallahassee this weekend

The North Florida Fairgrounds is being transformed into a setting where jousting and sword fights, live music, and turkey legs take center stage. The faire features stage shows, activities fit for all ages, and costumes are encouraged.

Shane Adams, the Producer of the North Florida Renaissance Faire, said the event is unlike anything else.

"What better place in the world to be than a place where you can have history and fantasy collide all in one explosive entertainment extravaganza," Adams said.

The faire will also feature the Intercontinental Jousting Championship, where competitors from Mexico, the United States, and Canada will face off. Mexico champion Carlos Doce and his horse Levon are among those competing this weekend.

Doce said the energy from the fans is what he enjoys most about competing.

"That moment, when I'm ready to turn the course and pull the lance, and wait for the hit, that is the…I feel too much adrenaline in that moment and I really enjoy that. And with the crowd and everything, that is awesome."

There will be multiple matches between the three countries throughout the weekend. The winner will be determined by who has the most points by the end of the weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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