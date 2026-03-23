New dog park with a bar and food trucks brings community to Tallahassee

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A new dog park, bar, and coffee house concept called The Dog Haus is coming to South Tallahassee this August.

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The Dog Haus brings a dog park, bar and coffee house to Tallahassee

The Dog Haus will offer a membership-based environment for dogs and their owners to connect over drinks and coffee.

A new concept is making its way to Tallahassee, built around two things many locals love: dogs and good drinks. I am your neighborhood reporter in South Tallahassee, telling you why The Doghouse is meant to be more than a business. It is a place where all members of the community can connect.

The Doghouse is a combined dog park, bar, and coffee house.

"It really takes the best parts of a brewery and a dog park and a coffee shop as well, and combines them into one so a place where people can hang out and have a beer, have some coffee, good conversation, and let your dogs really do the same with the other dogs," Ismer said.

The Doghouse will be a membership-based environment, requiring vaccinations and registration for all dogs, with staff on-site to monitor safety. Some residents say the concept fills a need in Tallahassee.

"So I think they need to introduce more places like this around town so we can interact with other dog animals, dog owners, dog parents, and stuff like that. I think it's a great idea," Kristal H., local dog owner, said.

Still, some residents are raising concerns about safety and supervision.

"It brings to mind, if people are going to be drinking and having a good time, how much are they paying attention to their dog? Maybe a lot, maybe not so much. And that can sometimes be concerning,"

Ismer said they have a huge focus on safety and structure, making sure everyone is behaving and having a good time by having dog attendants.

There will be two dog parks, one for smaller dogs and one for larger dogs. The larger dog park will have an age entry requirement of 10.

The community will be able to have access to the space through memberships or a day pass.

"So the yearly membership is $350, we are offering a special discount now, so if you know you're going to get in, go, go sign up for that before we open. That will run for the next few months, and then monthly will be $40. And then we'll have a daily pass for $12 so you can get your feet wet if you don't want to jump in fully," Ismer said.

The Doghouse has a targeted opening date of August. Ismer said they will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from morning until night, with extended hours on the weekends.

For more information on how to get a membership or submit materials showing that your dog is vaccinated, you can visit the Dog Haus website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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