New affordable housing set for South Monroe, 86 units for low-income housing

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A proposed 86-unit affordable housing complex could be coming to South Monroe Street in Tallahassee, with an organization and local advocates saying the development is critically needed for the area's lowest-income residents.

The complex would be operated by Volunteers of America of Florida and would target households with low, very low, and extremely low incomes. It would be the organization's second property in Tallahassee, joining the Veterans Village.

The Leon County Commission recently authorized a commitment of more than $93,000 to support the application for the complex, which would act as an incentive during the application process.

Robert Deyle, co-chair of the Capital Area Justice Ministry Affordable Housing Strategy Team, has been advocating for this target demographic and for local government support for years. He said the county's financial commitment marks a significant step forward.

"What we've been saying was we needed local incentives for developers to set aside more units for the folks in the very low and extremely low-income brackets. And that's where the greatest need is," Deyle said.

Deyle said the use of local dollars is what makes this effort stand out.

"So what's special about the new one is now we're using local dollars to help fill the gaps for these developers," Deyle said.

Volunteers of America of Florida is also the organization submitting the application to the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation. Shawn Noles with the organization said they expect to find out in March whether the application is successful.

"If we were awarded and everything runs as smooth as an ordeal like this can, it's about a two-year project to just to get completion, maybe three years," Noles said.

Noles said the application pool is highly competitive and that this is the organization's second attempt to acquire the funding.

Data from the Florida Housing Data Clearinghouse shows nearly 15,000 extremely low-income households in the area are spending more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Noles said the need is urgent.

"Some people are having to struggle and are on the verge of becoming homeless because of the cost of renting or home ownership and everything else that goes on today," Noles said.

If the complex is built, Noles said a one-bedroom unit for one person would be roughly $600 a month, with a two-bedroom unit coming in at about $1,000. He said costs could be lower for some residents depending on utility allowances.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

