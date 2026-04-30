Local program helps parents balance discipline and affection with their kids

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Every Wednesday until the first week of June, Boys Town North Florida is helping Tallahassee parents better support their children.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Local program helps Tallahassee parents support their children through graduation

The 6-week program teaches parents how to balance discipline with affection while helping their children build self-control.

The program also shows parents corrective strategies, along with the importance of praise and encouragement in shaping behavior.

Organizers emphasize self-awareness, saying children often mirror the emotional tone set at home.

"A lot of the times you know, children will, as they say, 'match energy.' So if you're coming into the environment with a calm, collective demeanor, your children are going to do the same thing," Akaiba Cummings, a Boys Town North Florida parent trainer, said.

Cummings says many parents come in dealing with challenges like incomplete chores and homework, arguing, and breaking curfew.

Cummings says the program helps those parents respond in a healthier, more effective way.

Parent Joshalyn Brown says she joined not only to become a better parent, but a better person overall.

"I think that my son deserves it. I think that, as an educator, my students deserve it. We can't just be stuck in one frame set or mindset. You know, it's ever evolving. So we have to learn to grow," Brown said.

The program acknowledges outside influences like TV, video games, and peers, but it reinforces that parenting at home is still the foundation for a child's development.

Parents also participate in role-playing exercises, practicing real-life situations to better prepare for challenges they may face with their children.

Brown is also a teacher at Impact Academy. She says the program helps her become a better parent and educator.

"I think this course is important because it eradicates the unknowing. You don't know what you don't know, so I think it bridges the gap between resources and the community," Brown said.

The program meets every Wednesday at the Children's Services Council of Leon County from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in signing up for a class can email Akaiba.cummings@boystown.org or call (850) 694-0479.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.