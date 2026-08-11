SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Planning ahead is personal for Renee Collette. She wanted to protect her home and her grandchildren's future but wasn't sure where to start.

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Local Elder Law Clinic helps seniors plan for the future

Collette has a paid-off home and two grandchildren she wants to protect. She was concerned that if she ever needed state assistance, a lien could be placed on her home.

"I wanted to make sure my home is secure so that they won't count it against my grandchildren or me even for having a home. So if I need the help, I can receive the help," Collette said.

She started looking for answers and found them at the Legal Aid Foundation's Elder Law Clinic.

Collette has returned to the clinic about four times. She has already completed her will and power of attorney and is now working on a deed for her home.

Collette says navigating the legal process without free legal guidance would have been a challenge.

“I don't know if you've ever looked at a law paper, but most of it is written in, well, we call it 'legalese.' I don't know what they call it, but most of it you don't even understand. It's like in Greek, and you know the terms are very confusing,” Collette said.

Donna Riordan, the Legal Aid Foundation's mobile law clinic and outreach coordinator, says the Elder Law Clinic helps older adults navigate important legal decisions — from wills and lady bird deeds to powers of attorney and healthcare surrogates.

"Having this service is beneficial not only for the client that we have, but also for their families, because if you pass and you don't have this documentation, your children aren't going to know what you needed, what you wanted, how you wanted things to be held," Riordan said.

The clinic is open to the community and anyone who wants to learn more about planning for the future.

Those seeking actual legal document assistance must meet the foundation's eligibility requirements, including residency and financial qualifications.

The next free Elder Law Clinic is Thursday, August 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jack McLean Community Center in South Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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