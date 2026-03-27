SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is hosting a reentry career fair to connect inmates with local employers and help reduce repeat offenses in Florida.

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Leon County Sheriff's Office hosts reentry career fair to give inmates a second chance at employment

The fair connects inmates with local employers before they are released.

The event is scheduled for next Wednesday, April 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Leon County Detention Facility. Companies like CWR Contracting and Servco Pools will meet with participants looking for a fresh start.

According to the Florida Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability, about one in four people released from prison in Florida return within three years. Officials say employment is one of the key factors in breaking that cycle.

Bradley Janowski, the LCSO Director of Reentry and Inmate Programs, says the program connects inmates with resources that can help reduce repeat offenses.

"Our purpose, and Sheriff McNeil’s supported this, is concept of intervention versus interruption, is something that we do every single day. We try to prepare people for the day they come home because it’s about restoration. It’s about redemption. It’s about giving people that second chance," Janowski said.

Eric McKinnon, Co-owner and Head Chef of Midtown & 3rd and the Founder of Leola’s Crab Shack, completed a five-year sentence more than 30 years ago. McKinnon now employs former inmates and says opportunities to start over made the difference for him.

"It’s a fight to get people to give you that chance, and then once you get that chance, you know every day you’re coming in, every day you’re showing up, you have to work a little bit harder. You have to prove yourself a little bit different," McKinnon said.

He believes more people need access to those same opportunities.

"It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m part of using something that has been what I would say at that time of negative in my life, and God is using me to make that, turn that around, and help other people," McKinnon said.

LCSO leaders say there is still space available for employers who want to participate in the career fair.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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