Leon County School Board approves suspensions, expulsions amid rising discipline concerns

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County School Board unanimously approved discipline for 51 students and debated a union bill backed by a board member.

Leon County School Board members voted unanimously to approve Superintendent Rocky Hanna's recommendations for student discipline, affecting dozens of students across the district.

The vote covered 33 students recommended for extended suspension, alternative school placement for 9 students, and expulsion for 9 others.

Hanna said the decisions were driven by concerns over student behavior and campus safety.

"We have noticed an upper trend and aggressive behaviors by our students coming out of the pandemic that trend unfortunately has continued. Unfortunately, some of our students have made some poor choices and brought things on campus that have no business being on our campuses, and all actions have consequences," Hanna said.

Tuesday's agenda also included other district business, such as the student progression plan, personnel changes, and budget amendments.

Members of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association also addressed the board, voicing concerns about school board member Laurie Cox's comments during a state Senate committee meeting in support of Senate Bill 1296.

Cox made her position clear during the committee meeting on March 2.

"For most of my career, I saw where the teacher union the group that was charged with helping our teachers became a roadblock," Cox said.

A member of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association responded to those remarks at the board meeting.

"I felt so disheartened to hear her describe where union has a roadblock to the money we deserve and calls for us to be held accountable," the association member said.

According to the Florida Senate, the bill would make changes to how public sector unions are certified and regulated through the state's Public Employees' Relations Commission. The proposal would revise requirements for union certification and recertification and require employee organizations to remove members and stop collecting dues when employees leave or withdraw from a union.

Another association member warned of broader consequences if the bill passes.

"So when Laurie Cox proudly supports Senate Bill 1296, she is proudly supporting the potential silencing of the educators of Leon County," the association member said.

I spoke with Cox after the meeting. She said her support for the bill is aimed at holding union organizations accountable, not teachers.

"In no way am I not supporting our teachers and that was never the intent. I mean, like I said, it was really kind of heartbreaking to hear some of their comments," Cox said.

Another major issue facing the district is the budget. Board members said they plan to take a closer look at district finances at their March 24 meeting, after the state legislative session wraps up later this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

