Leon County families facing waitlists for before- and after-school care

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County Schools says 10 elementary schools currently have waitlists for its Extended Day Enrichment Program for after-school. A before-school waitlist also exists at 6 schools, including 5 elementary schools and 1 middle school.

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Leon County families face waitlists for before and after-school care

Brooke Bruner, the LCS Director of Early Learning and Student Development and Support Programs, gave the school board that breakdown during Monday's agenda review and workshop meeting.

Bruner says many EDEP programs rely on college students for staffing. With college students now back in town, she says the district expects to be able to staff most programs.

She also says some sites are capped while the district works through quality support plans to make sure there is appropriate and adequate supervision each day.

Bruner says there are plans in place to alleviate the waitlist, but there are no dates set in stone for when that will happen.

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