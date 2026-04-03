SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Detention Facility opened a new chapel to support faith-based programming and help reduce recidivism among inmates in Florida.

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Leon County Detention Facility opens new chapel to support inmate reentry and help reduce recidivism

Inside the Leon County Detention Facility in South Tallahassee, a new space is opening the door to second chances.

The All In Ministries Chapel, the first of its kind inside the facility, transformed a former dorm and training area into a place of reflection. The chapel will support faith-based programming and personal growth for inmates.

Officials hope the chapel will serve as a model for other agencies looking to reduce recidivism and help inmates successfully reenter the community. According to the Florida Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability, about one in four people released from prison in Florida return within three years.

Shonda Knight, senior executive director of community affairs and reentry for the Leon County Sheriff's Office, highlighted the importance of the new space.

"The research shows that spiritual grounding is such an integral part of reducing the recidivism rate, making sure that individuals are equipped with all of the wellness pieces. They need to be productive citizens of society," Knight said.

The transformation took 10 weeks. Local businesses, community groups, sheriff’s office employees and churches contributed more than $30,000 in donations and materials.

Adam Darneall is one of several inmates who helped build the space by contributing their own labor to make the facility a reality.

"Here we have more room and there’s less disturbances. You know to reconnect with God and have a clear thought. Just have an opportunity to see that people the community actually wanting us to do better and it makes me want to do better and go out there and be involved with the community also," Darneall said.

Elder Dr. Chris A. Burney, senior pastor at Greater Saint Mark Primitive Baptist Church, said it is important for the faith community to partner with incarcerated neighbors.

"This gives us a opportunity to really put our words into action. What we preach on Sunday morning at 11 o’clock we actually have an opportunity to put it into action by doing things like this ministry outside of the four walls," Burney said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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