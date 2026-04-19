LCSO hosts annual Fun Day to connect with individuals on the autism spectrum

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Florida State University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities for the second annual First Responders Fun Day on Saturday.

The event brought law enforcement, families, and community partners together to connect with individuals on the autism spectrum.

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The Leon County Sheriff's Office hosts second annual fun day to connect with individuals on the autism spectrum

Flashing lights and sirens symbolized connection instead of crisis as families saw emergency vehicles up close, participated in hands-on demonstrations, and met deputies in a calm, sensory-considerate environment.

"In case of an emergency, they need to know that it's okay to contact the police," attendee Ceara Chambers said.

For parents like Chambers, these small interactions make a big difference for children who may face a high-stress situation and may not be familiar with who is helping them. She attended the event with her young son and nephew.

"I want them to be familiar with us, because they may have a crisis, and we may show up," Sergeant Shawn Edwards with LCSO said.

Edwards has spent more than two decades in law enforcement and has seen how familiarity changes outcomes. When people recognize a face, trust builds faster and situations de-escalate more smoothly.

"You know, it's always good when you can meet someone and not necessarily in a bad situation," Edwards said.

Organizers aim to create positive connections to reshape how families view law enforcement.

"We have different perspectives on safety, like police and things like that, and we just need to know that they're here to help," Chambers said.

Organizers say events like this help create lasting relationships and more inclusive public safety practices, ensuring interactions between first responders and the autism community are filled with comfort, care, and understanding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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