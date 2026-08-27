SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Kearney Center in South Tallahassee received a combined $250,000 donation from local philanthropists Teresa Radzinski and Rick Kearney to fund facility renovations and improve services for people experiencing homelessness.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Kearney Center receives $250,000 donation to renovate facility for people experiencing homelessness

The money will go toward renovations inside the center, including new paint and flooring. The center helps more than 2,000 people overnight in a year, making the improvements important for the people who rely on its services.

CEO Sonya Wilson said the goal is to treat the improvements like rehabilitating a home — making the space more functional and comfortable for the people who use it.

"This is all about them. Everything we do here is about our clients. It's not about me it's not about our board. It's about supporting our most vulnerable population. We don't do it here once they move we're still a partner to them."

The renovations are part of a larger effort to improve the center's ability to provide shelter, healthcare access and case management. The center serves people experiencing homelessness across the Big Bend, helping them work toward more stable living situations.

Center leaders say the donation will allow them to begin addressing some of the facility's needs, though they acknowledge more improvements are still needed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.