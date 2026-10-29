Increased law enforcement presence on campus after shooting near FAMU: Officials

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — FAMU President Marva B. Johnson said the campus will have increased law enforcement for students, faculty and staff following a shooting near the FAMU campus.

FAMU President Johnson said that, along with additional on-campus security, counseling and support services are also available.

Johnson urged students to come together and support at Saturday’s football game.

“This Saturday, the Rattlers take on Southern at Bragg Memorial Stadium, and I'll be there cheering them on. I hope you'll join me as we come together, show our Rattler pride, and support our team. Let's fill the stands and show the strength of Rattler Nation!”

On October 26,The Tallahassee Police Department announced the arrest of 15-year-old Anthony Rivers III in connection with Saturday night's shooting on Perry Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department says Rivers faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

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