SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The impact of gun violence doesn't end when the gunfire stops. For children, a shooting can leave behind fear, questions and uncertainty even after the scene is clear.

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How parents are helping children process violence

As the Tallahassee community continues to process the Perry Street shooting, one parent says having open conversations with children can help them work through the emotions that follow an incident like this.

Erika Ross says she's made an effort to talk with her son about difficult situations before they happen, hoping those conversations will help prepare him to respond if he ever faces one.

While Ross says she hopes her son never has to experience something like this firsthand, she understands it's just as important to make space for conversations afterward.

"It is traumatic for a lot of people, and you carry that stuff with you when you move on in your life," Ross said.

Ross says her son didn't personally know anyone involved in the Perry Street shooting; however, some of his friends knew people connected to the incident, making the conversations more personal and difficult.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Center for PTSD says exposure to community violence can affect children's mental health, potentially contributing to depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

For Ross, that makes regularly checking in with her son especially important.

She says parents should create a safe space for children to express their feelings, ask questions and work through difficult emotions, even when those conversations aren't easy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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