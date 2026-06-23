HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Free football and cheer camp in South Tallahassee

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A South Tallahassee church is giving children a chance to play sports while creating opportunities for leadership, mentorship, and confidence, all at no cost to families.

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South Tallahassee church hosts free football and cheer camp

Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its annual football and cheer camp on Saturday, June 27th, at the Walker Ford Community Center softball field.

The free camp is open to children ages 6 to 14, with on-site registration beginning at 9:00 a.m. and activities running from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say the camp is designed to connect young people with positive mentors while building teamwork, leadership, and confidence during the summer.

In past years, the camp has served 40 to 50 children, but this year there is room for up to 75 participants.

Rev. Marcus Flipman with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church said at previous camps, he has seen campers gain confidence and go on to play football or cheer at the high school and even college level.

Football participants should bring cleats and shorts. Cheer participants should wear comfortable sneakers and shorts. Camp T-shirts, lunch, and water will be provided.

Parents can preregister or register on site while space is available. A registration link is available here.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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