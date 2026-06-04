HAPPENING NOW: 3 Shot in early morning shooting, Tallahassee Police Department investigating

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1100 block of West Orange Avenue.

According to TPD, at 4 AM this morning, two victims self-transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Shortly after, officers received a shots-fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered several casings. An additional victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand appeared on the scene later.

This remains an open and active investigation. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with officers on scene to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

Individuals may also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Solvers at 850-574-8477. See less

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