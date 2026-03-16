SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — While the Academy Awards unfolded in Hollywood, the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts brought a taste of the Oscars to Tallahassee, raising money for the next generation of filmmakers in the process. What began in 2008 as a simple watch party has grown into the college’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting student films and opportunities for aspiring filmmakers. The event was held at The Moon in South Tallahassee.

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FSU film school brings the Oscars to Tallahassee with fundraiser for student filmmakers

Guests walked the red carpet, posed for paparazzi photos, and took their seats for a night celebrating the film industry.

Paige Roberts, head of admissions at the FSU College of Motion Picture Arts, said the event is designed to mirror the real thing.

"We try to recreate the Oscars experience for all of our guests. When you arrive, you walk the red carpet, our paparazzi snaps your photo, and they ask you who you're wearing and do a little red carpet interview," Roberts said.

Beyond the glamour, the night serves a larger purpose. The watch party is the film school's largest fundraiser of the year, with money raised going directly back into student films, equipment, and the resources young filmmakers need to bring their ideas to life.

Ayden Kostzer, an FSU BFA student, said the impact of that support is felt directly by students.

"All the money raised tonight goes back into industry-standard equipment and software so that all of us have the same opportunities when we graduate," Kostzer, said.

That community support is helping students build the skills and experience needed to break into the industry. For some graduates of the program, that journey has already reached Hollywood's biggest stage.

Several alumni from the school worked on films nominated at this year's Oscars, giving current students a real example of what their future could look like.

Jack Gaffney, an FSU MFA student, said seeing that success up close is motivating.

"To see alumni from the film school go out into the world and win Oscars and do these prestigious things is truly inspiring. It makes me believe that I can be at that level one day too," Gaffney said.

Organizers say the event highlights how much the Tallahassee community contributes to the success of student filmmakers.

Roberts said that contribution is something the school does not take for granted.

"We could not make any of our films without the community. We hope they know how valuable they are to us we couldn't do it without them," Roberts said.

From the red carpet to the big screen, supporters say nights like this show how local investment in students today could help create the filmmakers of tomorrow.

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