SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — At the Children's Services Council of Leon County, a free seven-week program called Common Sense Parenting is focused on helping parents build stronger relationships with their children during some of the most important early years of development.

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Free Tallahassee parenting program helps families build stronger relationships and improve communication

Program organizers say the goal is to give parents practical skills for real-life situations, from managing behavior to improving communication.

For Millena Hebert, the change started with how she responded at home. Before the program, she said parenting sometimes involved frustration.

"Get them clothes up off the floor. Why your room look like this? What's taking you so long to brush your teeth? " Hebert said.

Now, she said her approach looks different.

"I really appreciate that you woke up this morning, you brushed your teeth. I see you have your clothes on the floor. Would you mind putting those in the hamper for me? And then maybe later on, we can get something else, and you can show me how good you did this, this and this," Hebert said.

Hebert said the shift did not happen overnight. Through the program, she began replacing frustration with more intentional communication and consistency at home.

She says the difference is already clear. Home feels less stressful, and she feels more confident in how she responds to her child's needs.

Program organizers say that kind of transformation is exactly the goal.

"These are skills that parents already have. They just need to be utilized. And so, once they start utilizing these skills, and they realize, you know, once they're in the class and we break down how they can teach their children, it's like, 'Oh, that makes sense,'" Akaiba Cummings, a Boys Town North Florida parent trainer, said.

Organizers say the 7-week structure gives parents time to practice new skills step by step, building confidence as they apply what they learn between sessions.

The program is open for parents with children ages 0 through 5, with sessions running through the first week of June. Organizers say it is not too late to join.

Those interested in signing up for a class can email Akaiba.cummings@boystown.org or call (850) 694-0479.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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