Florida bill would let high school coaches spend $15K to help student athletes

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Senate passed a bill this week that would allow high school coaches to spend up to $15,000 of their own money on student athletes with FHSAA oversight.

Lawmakers refer to SB 178 as the Teddy Bridgewater Act. Its namesake is a former NFL quarterback who was suspended for financially helping players while coaching at his alma mater.

The legislation passed in the Florida Senate with a 38-0 vote.

Under the proposed legislation, coaches could spend their own money to help athletes but would need to report all purchases to the Florida High School Athletic Association for accountability purposes.

"It is intended to protect good actor coaches who are stepping up to support student athletes, not to create loopholes for recruiting," said State Senator Shevrin Jones (D-Broward County), who sponsored the bill.

State Senator Corey Simon (R-Leon County), a former NFL player himself, says the measure recognizes that a coach's role can extend beyond the playing field.

"When I was in high school at Blanche High School, my high school coach took care of me. He took us out to eat, taught us how to drive. In many instances, he really took on a father figure. To this day when I pick up the phone, I call him. I say 'Hey Dad," Simon said.

Lincoln High School Head Football Coach Matthew Jackson supports the legislation because it helps players; however, Jackson also hopes lawmakers will also address coaches' financial compensation.

"We don't pay coaches nowhere near $15,000. The bank on the high supplements in the state is maybe $7,000. How many coaches in the state just got $15,000 laying around that they can do those things?" Jackson said.

The bill still needs approval from the Florida House of Representatives, where it remains in committee discussions. If passed by the House, it will go to the governor's desk for final approval.

