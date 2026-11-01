SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For Bobby Howard, owner of Conk Creators, returning to Perry Street means continuing to support the Florida A&M University community despite the violence.

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Fans, vendors return to Perry Street with increased security

“This is my city. You know, I won't let that stop me from vending,” Howard said.

Howard's return comes a week after a shooting took place on Perry Street leaving 11 with gunshot wounds.

Tallahassee Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting.

In response, law enforcement presence was increased around Perry Street; however, some students say additional security is only part of what they believe is needed to make the area safer.

Matthew Cook, a fourth-year FAMU student, said he believes younger teenagers should have more supervision when visiting the area.

“They just get carried away. So I feel like a chaperone maybe under a certain age, and yeah, just higher security,” Cook said.

Some vendors share similar concerns. Derenzo Williams, owner of Hustle Up Fruit Sales, says he believes there should be limits on how late younger teenagers can remain in the area without parental supervision.

“I think it should be an age limit at certain times, like after, like, dark. It should be like no kids around. If you don't have a parent or nobody near you, it's not safe for you,” Williams said.

FAMU President Marva Johnson also returned to Perry Street one week after the shooting, emphasizing the importance of safety and supporting community partners.

Beyond safety concerns, some vendors say the shooting has affected business.

Williams said he noticed fewer customers when he returned to Perry Street following the shooting.

“It's no money out here. The shooting ran everybody away. But next year, I hope like it be more like safety measures,” Williams said.

However, not every vendor has experienced the same impact.

Howard says his business has remained consistent. He said the support from customers and the FAMU community is one reason he continues to return.

“They look forward to us being here. They enjoy our conch salad and conch fritters. So I look at it this way, I'm here for them,” Howard said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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