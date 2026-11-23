SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — More than 200 Florida A&M University students are taking lessons beyond the classroom, spending their Fridays helping students and staff at Griffin Middle School.

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FAMU students bring classroom lessons to Griffin Middle School through community service

The initiative, led by FAMU history professor Dr. Kyle Harris, connects lessons about historical challenges and educational inequalities with hands-on community involvement.

Harris says he wanted his students to do more than discuss the challenges facing underserved communities. He wanted them to be part of the solutions.

"When we can, if we're discussing solutions within communities that have experienced historic challenges, we should actually do something about it. Let's not just talk that talk. Let's walk that walk," Harris said.

Harris chose Griffin Middle School because of its location in ZIP code 32304, an area with a longstanding history of limited resources. He says he wanted to bring additional attention and support to the community.

FAMU students help with a variety of tasks around the school, including answering calls at the front desk, assisting in the gym, and helping with maintenance.

Their presence also gives students an opportunity to connect with college students who can serve as positive role models.

Micah Lee, a third year FAMU student, says having younger mentors around can help middle schoolers feel more comfortable.

"I definitely think it kind of lessens that awkwardness they may have with a teacher, just to see somebody younger," the student said.

Another FAMU student, Ashton Gray, says the additional support also helps ease some of the responsibilities placed on school employees.

"At times when they are in between class periods there is that large flow of kids, sometimes having one more extra person there really helps them a lot," the student said.

The effort comes as many families in the surrounding community face economic challenges.

According to federal education data, 338 of Griffin Middle School's 457 students qualified for free or reduced-price lunch last school year.

For Harris, the goal is to make sure students understand that addressing community challenges requires more than classroom discussions. It also takes showing up and putting lessons into practice.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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