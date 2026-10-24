SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — It's an annual tradition for families in Tallahassee and beyond.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

FAMU homecoming parade draws hundreds to celebrate Rattler pride in South Tallahassee

Hundreds of neighbors lined the streets in South Tallahassee on Saturday to celebrate homecoming for Florida A&M University. A cold start to the day didn't stop the crowds from turning out big.

Rattlers and neighbors of all ages were up early, ready to have a good time celebrating the university.

Among them were FAMU students, alumni and others — many of whom have deep roots within the Rattler community. For some of the youngest parade-goers, Brooklyn and Xavier, the candy was a favorite part of the day.

One parade goer, a former employee at FAMU who is not an alum herself, is deeply rooted in the community.

"My parents, my father went to Florida A&M. He was a bass drummer, and my aunt" she said.

Ray Mobley has been in the Big Bend area for some time — from growing up in Madison, to attending and working at FAMU, now to living out his retirement in Tallahassee.

Mobley has had multiple family members attend Florida A&M University; however, he was the first in his immediate family to do so. His daughter then went, and his granddaughter is currently enrolled.

His love and pride for FAMU goes beyond being an alum himself.

"Oh, it's very special. It's a blessing to be able to pass that on, if you will, and to know that, you know, I have, you, I don't know, I'd say a small part to play in, you know, their development and the fact that they would think enough to, you know, kind of fall in my footsteps. That is special," Mobley said.

Mobley says he loves when he can come back and show his team spirit.

One thing all Rattler fans could agree on: It was a fun way to kick off game day.

The FAMU homecoming festivities will run through Sunday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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