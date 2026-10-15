SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — One in four people in the Big Bend region are experiencing food insecurity, according to Second Harvest.

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Donate canned goods, get a North Florida Fair ticket: Second Harvest fights Big Bend food insecurity

To help combat the problem, Second Harvest and the North Florida Fair are partnering for their second annual Pre-Fair Food Drive. The collection is on Thursday only. Last year, over 6,000 pounds of food were donated.

Bob Williamson, Director of Sourcing and Production at Second Harvest in the Big Bend, said canned goods in particular are a critical need.

"Canned goods is one of the categories that are shrinking into our food bank system. Canned goods are harder to come by, and they have never been as expensive they are. You can go see how much a Campbell's soup can is now. So this is a really critical category, so that's why we're specifically asking for canned goods, so any amount we receive is really amazing," Williamson said.

Neighbors can bring four canned goods in exchange for one ticket to the North Florida Fair.

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