SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — For many expectant mothers in South Tallahassee, the cost of raising a child can become overwhelming before the baby is even born.

The Desert of Florida Youth Department has partnered with the Bond Community Health Center to support expectant mothers and give their children a healthier start.

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Desert of Florida Youth Department partners with health center to aid expectant mothers

Lorraine James, Desert of Florida Imperial Youth Department Director, says the Bond Community Health Center served around 100 mothers in 2025, including about 15 to 20 premature pregnancies.

Those are mothers balancing pregnancy, health care, and financial pressures all at once.

That's when the Desert of Florida Youth Department stepped in, joining a statewide initiative, giving expectant mothers and their babies a strong start, while also equipping youth with skills to support families in their own community.

"It allows them to learn how to have compassion, learn how to learn about civic responsibility, and how to give back to the community through it. They also learn how to teamwork, they learn how to communicate. On Saturday, their job will be to pass out certificates of thank you to the members that donated, that will be here on Saturday," James said.

So far, the youth program has raised around $2,000 through monetary and clothing donations. Organizers say those contributions will help provide items like baby clothes, blankets, preemie hats, and other essential resources for mothers and newborns in need.

The group is still accepting donations ahead of Saturday's presentation. The youth program will be presenting the check this Saturday, May 30 at 8 a.m. at the Bond Community Health Center.

For more information or to donate, click here.

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