Community helps formerly incarcerated with donated professional clothing

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office has launched a new initiative partnering with Goodwill Industries to help formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reintegrate into the community by providing professional clothing for job interviews and employment opportunities.

The "Reentry Ready: Clothing the Comeback" allows community members to donate gently used or new clothing that gets converted into vouchers through a partnership with Goodwill Industries. These vouchers enable returning citizens to select appropriate attire while maintaining their dignity and building confidence.

"Reentry is a laser focus for the LCSO right now, we understand the importance of reducing the recidivism rate so that individuals when they come they do not come back," said Shonda Knight, the Leon County Sheriff's Office Senior Executive Director of Community Affairs and Reentry.

The program recognizes that something as simple as getting dressed can be transformative for people returning home after incarceration. Knight emphasized the psychological impact of professional clothing.

"We believe in second chances and for those individuals who want them, we want to give them everything they need to be able to do that," said Knight. "We know that clothing matters and how you feel when you put on certain clothing matters."

The initiative aims to help formerly incarcerated individuals transition from inmates to neighbors, potential employees, and community members. Through the Goodwill partnership, donated items are weighed and converted into vouchers that can be used at any Goodwill Big Bend location.

"We also are hoping that some of them will use our Career Services. We offer no-cost career training, resume preparedness, and career navigation," said Adam Frost, Goodwill Industries Marketing and Communication Manager.

Community members like donor Rosalyn Deckerhoff see the program as an investment in their shared community.

"We're all one community. We may be working alongside these folks. If donating clothes helps someone interview, get a job, and provide for their family that makes a big difference," Deckerhoff said.

The program represents a comprehensive approach to reducing recidivism by addressing practical barriers to employment and community reintegration.

According to LCSO, more than 300 professional outfits were collected at the Clothing the Comeback Drive and three bins of donations were filled for Goodwill that become vouchers returning citizens can use to shop in their stores.

