SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Community Co-op Market's board met virtually Monday to discuss the store's financial future and what comes next as the market says it has been operating at a deficit for years.

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Community Co-op Market asks community to increase shopping as store faces financial challenges

There was no vote to close the store Monday, but the board says important decisions are ahead.

In an official statement, the board said:

“To move toward financial sustainability, we need to consistently achieve approximately 15% sales growth. In recent months, we've been growing between 5% and 10%. The recent increase in shopping is encouraging. Now we need to turn that momentum into a habit.”

The board is asking shoppers to consider shifting just $30 of their regular grocery spending to the co-op each month.

The board says increased sales could give the store critical time, but it says shopping alone will not solve all of the co-op’s financial and operational challenges.

The store will be reviewing the co-op’s finances and operations to determine what needs to change to build a sustainable future.

The board also wants shoppers to keep one thing in mind: The store is open to everyone in the community, not just co-op members, and shopping there could help bring in more revenue and buy the co-op more time as it works to determine its next steps.

The co-op says it will continue communicating with members and the community as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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