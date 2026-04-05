Church volunteers deliver hot weekend meals to seniors to fill assistance gap

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Every Saturday, members of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church prepare and deliver hot meals to seniors at Bethel Towers and other places across the community, filling a crucial weekend gap in food assistance.

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Church volunteers deliver hot weekend meals to seniors to fill a gap in assistance

Inside the church, members pack the food before heading out on delivery routes across the county.

“We come together, and we feed seniors two hot meals every single Saturday. We feed about 75 seniors,” Kortney Haigler with Jacob Chapel Baptist Church said.

The weekend deliveries provide food for seniors who might otherwise go without once weekday assistance ends — one meal for Saturday and one for Sunday.

“Some of them get meals from elder care five days throughout the week,” Charlie Davis, senior, said.

Davis is a senior who receives meals at Bethel Towers, but he also helps ensure no neighbor is missed once volunteers drop off the food.

“What I do is I put all of the meals on this table and separate them by floors and then take them up to each person,” Davis said.

For seniors like Dorothy Osikorobia, the weekend knock on the door brings both excitement and necessary support. She has been receiving the meals for the past six years and waits for the delivery every Saturday morning between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“They help me tremendously because right now I’m not able to use my hands or cook like I used to, and it helps me,” Osikorobia said.

Beyond the help, there is also a sense of excitement when the food arrives.

“What meals do we have today?” Osikorobia said.

The simple moment brings comfort and nourishment to the seniors.

“It be good,” Osikorobia said.

To keep serving seniors in need, Jacob Chapel Baptist Church relies entirely on community donations helping fill the critical gap for those who go without meals on the weekends.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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