CareerSource Capital Region resource fair to connect Tallahassee residents with jobs and services

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Free help with jobs, housing, food, utilities, and more is coming to Tallahassee this week.

CareerSource Capital Region is hosting the Career Center Partners Resource Fair, bringing multiple community organizations together in one place so residents don't have to go from agency to agency looking for help.

The fair will offer information on jobs, career training, food, housing, utilities, clothing, legal services, and health resources.

Reentry support and educational opportunities will also be available for people looking to get back into the workforce.

More than 10,000 people in the Tallahassee area were unemployed in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure comes out of roughly 206,000 people in the area's labor force.

Organizers say resources like job training, education, and employment services available at the fair can help connect people with their next step.

The Career Center Partners Resource Fair will be held at Tallahassee State College's Workforce Development Building on Appleyard Drive on Friday, September 4th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Attendance is free, but preregistration is advised. Click here to register.

2026 Partners Attending the Fair Include:

Ability 1st

Advantage Aging Solutions / SHINE Program

Big Bend AHEC

Capital City Youth Services

Carter’s Corner Community Services

Cross Creek - Family Resource Center

DISC Village

Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region

Florida Alliance for Assistive Services & Technology

FAMU TRIO Educational Opportunity Center

FL Department of Transportation’s Statewide Workforce Development

Good News Outreach

Goodwill Industries Big Bend

Humble House Ministries

Institute for Music Business

Keiser University

Legal Aid Foundation

Leon County Main Library

Lively Technical College

Loyalty Credit Union

Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center

Tallahassee Lenders' Consortium, Inc.

Tallahassee VA Clinic

Vocational Rehabilitation

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.