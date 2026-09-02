CareerSource Capital Region resource fair to connect Tallahassee residents with jobs and services

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Free help with jobs, housing, food, utilities, and more is coming to Tallahassee this week.
CareerSource Capital Region is hosting the Career Center Partners Resource Fair, bringing multiple community organizations together in one place so residents don't have to go from agency to agency looking for help.
The fair will offer information on jobs, career training, food, housing, utilities, clothing, legal services, and health resources.
Reentry support and educational opportunities will also be available for people looking to get back into the workforce.
More than 10,000 people in the Tallahassee area were unemployed in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure comes out of roughly 206,000 people in the area's labor force.
Organizers say resources like job training, education, and employment services available at the fair can help connect people with their next step.
The Career Center Partners Resource Fair will be held at Tallahassee State College's Workforce Development Building on Appleyard Drive on Friday, September 4th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Attendance is free, but preregistration is advised. Click here to register.
2026 Partners Attending the Fair Include:
Ability 1st
Advantage Aging Solutions / SHINE Program
Big Bend AHEC
Capital City Youth Services
Carter’s Corner Community Services
Cross Creek - Family Resource Center
DISC Village
Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region
Florida Alliance for Assistive Services & Technology
FAMU TRIO Educational Opportunity Center
FL Department of Transportation’s Statewide Workforce Development
Good News Outreach
Goodwill Industries Big Bend
Humble House Ministries
Institute for Music Business
Keiser University
Legal Aid Foundation
Leon County Main Library
Lively Technical College
Loyalty Credit Union
Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center
Tallahassee Lenders' Consortium, Inc.
Tallahassee VA Clinic
Vocational Rehabilitation
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