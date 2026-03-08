Black Family Wellness Expo connects Tallahassee residents with health screenings and education

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Black Family Wellness Expo brought community members together to learn more about their health and access important medical resources.

Hosted by the Tallahassee chapter of The Links Incorporated in partnership with Florida A&M University Developmental Research School, the event focused on education, prevention, and health screenings for conditions that disproportionately affect the Black community.

At the event, there were several organizations offering services ranging from dental screenings to vaccines and health testing.

This year's event placed a strong focus on kidney health.

Dr. Darice Richard-Mitchell, Vice President of the Tallahassee Chapter of The Links Incorporated, said the event was designed to bridge a critical gap.

"Well, really, our hope is for our community to get the education, get the awareness, and get the resources that are available in our community," Richard-Mitchell said.

Nephrologist Dr. Daryl Crenshaw highlighted the widespread and often undetected nature of kidney disease.

"Unfortunately, tremendous amount of individuals in the United States are burdened with kidney disease. Unfortunately, 90% of people who actually have kidney disease do not know they have it," Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said the disease is frequently tied to conditions already prevalent in many communities.

"The two most predominant reasons people develop kidney disease are from diabetes and hypertension, or a combination of both," Crenshaw said.

Throughout the expo, attendees received health screenings and learned more about their personal health.

Event attendee Kendra Brooks said the experience prompted her to make meaningful changes.

"I learned about my A1C levels today, and it just gave me awareness on changing my eating habits, my overall health in general, and just making necessary changes," Brooks said.

Richard-Mitchell said access to information is the foundation of better health outcomes.

"Education, resources, and awareness is the first key. You have to understand what's going on with your body to understand how you can be better," Richard-Mitchell said.

