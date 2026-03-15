Big Bend Bites distribution helps families during spring break

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Spring break can be a challenge for families used to school meals. A yearly local food drive stepped in, giving boxes of fresh produce, protein, and pantry staples to help children stay fed for the week.

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Big Bend Bites distribution helps Tallahassee families stretch their budgets during Spring Break

For many families in the Big Bend, no school can also mean no food. With spring break starting next week, some families are worried about keeping meals on the table.

Volunteers in South Tallahassee handed out boxes packed with meat, dairy, fresh produce and pantry staples at the 7th annual Big Bend Bites distribution, a partnership between the Junior League of Tallahassee and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

For parents like Brady Creel, the extra food can make a real difference.

"Both my family and my sister's family are decently sized," said Creel. "I'm a family of five and she's a family of six and with spring break coming up, doing breakfast, lunch and everything at home without the assistance of school, a food drive like this really helps with the financial burden."

Organizers say that is exactly the need the event is meant to address.

"During spring break, those kids who are used to getting breakfast and lunch at school aren't able to get that," said Brianna Rogers with the Junior League of Tallahassee. "With this food giveaway, we're able to help parents fill that gap and alleviate some stress on their pockets."

A thousand boxes of food were available for families in the community. For Creel, the event is a reminder that even a single week without school, meals can add up quickly especially for larger families.

The need in the community was clear, with the first car arriving around 10:30 Friday night ahead of Saturday morning's distribution.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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