Baby & Family Fair offering resources for local parents this weekend

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — If you are expecting a baby or raising young children, a local event this weekend will give parents and parents-to-be an opportunity to connect with experts and learn about resources for their families.

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Baby & Family Fair offering resources for local parents

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is hosting its Baby & Family Fair Saturday, September 12th, at the Jack L. McLean Community Center.

The free event will offer information and resources covering pregnancy, childbirth, child development, and raising young children.

TMH experts will lead free educational classes for families, whether they are preparing for a new baby or looking for guidance as their children grow.

Parents can also get hands-on help with car seat safety.

TMH says about 65% of car seats are not installed properly.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to answer questions, check car seat installations, and demonstrate how to properly harness a child.

The Baby & Family Fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. It's free for the community to attend, but organizers recommend that anyone interested register.

Click here to register for the baby and family fair.

Educational class seating is first come, first served, while car seat safety checks require an appointment.

Click here to register for the car seat safety check.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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