SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office and its law enforcement partners arrested 18 people and helped at least six potential victims during a recent human trafficking operation.

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18 arrested in recent human trafficking operation, helping at least 6 potential victims

Law enforcement officials shared the outcome of "Operation Cupid's CleanUp" on Thursday, an operation that targeted human trafficking.

Investigators made 150 online contacts with individuals through undercover ads and in-person contacts.

"Our goal is not simply arrest. It's identification, intervention, and long-term impact," Sergeant Rachel Buell with LCSO's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit said.

"At the center of this operation was a victim-centered approach. During this operation, we identified individuals who may have been experiencing exploitation," Buell said.

Nonprofits like the Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center stepped in to help those victims. Robin Hassler-Thompson, the Executive Director of Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center, said the first priority when removing a victim from a dangerous environment is ensuring their safety.

"We also have to look at, 'What is it that the victim needs? What is it that that survivor is saying he or she will need to make them get to the next step?' So in these emergency situations, very often what it looks like is a safe place to stay," Hassler-Thompson said.

Hassler-Thompson says they have noticed an uptick in labor trafficking and financial exploitation, adding that needs vary depending on the victim.

"Then you go day to day and you figure out what does the person need now, right? What does the person need going to the next step? It could be they need a long-term place to stay. They might need counseling," Hassler-Thompson said.

Law enforcement made clear Wednesday that targeting the perpetrators of these crimes is a top priority. These efforts were supported at the state level. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed House Bill 1159 on Tuesday, which in part, enhances penalties for sexual offenses against children.

"It even enhances penalties on those doing sexual molestation on animals. Some of the precursors to these sickos and wack jobs is they start working with animals first," officials said.

Hassler-Thompson said now more than ever, parents need to be involved with their children.

"You have to be involved in understanding what they're doing online. Just think, kids spend more and more time online," Hassler-Thompson said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says people can visit the Secure Florida website for information on how to stay safe online.

If you need help from STAC, you can contact 850-597-2080 or visit their website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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