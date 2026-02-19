17th Annual Capital City Senior Games return to Tallahassee next week

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of athletes—some competing for the first time, others chasing another medal—are set to take over Cascades Park later this month for the 17th Annual Capital City Senior Games.

The 17th Annual Capital City Senior Games are just one week away. The event will bring hundreds of athletes together to Cascades Park, where opening ceremonies will kick off the competition.

The games return on February 25, celebrating competition, community, and healthy living for athletes 50 and older. Events range from track and field to swimming, pickleball, and more.

"The athletes make our event so special. The amount of fun that they have coming out and competing and just being together and fellowshipping, it's just a lot of fun to watch," Cindy Mead, the Senior Games Administrator, said. "It's the connectivity, it's just, we run the gamut and fun to competitive, and there's an event for everybody who wants to compete."

Lucas Williams, the Senior Games Track and Field event coordinator, says the games welcome all skill levels.

"Show up on event day. Do your best to compete," Williams said. "It doesn't matter if it's your first time or you do it every weekend. We have people who go out and throw a javelin and have never thrown a javelin in their life. But they have fun, and they do an amazing job, and the other athletes actually encourage them, which is really cool to see."

Last year, seniors from 50 different cities took part in the games. Organizers expect around 800 seniors to participate this year.

"As far as the fees, it's $15 for your first event and $3 for each additional event, which does include a T-shirt and a celebration of athletes dinner at the end of the event," Williams said.

The games begin February 25 and run through March 17. Registration remains open throughout the event at Talgov.com/seniorgames.

