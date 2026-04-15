SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A 100-mile expedition from Georgia to the Florida Gulf Coast aims to spread awareness about connecting and protecting ecosystems across the state.

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100-mile expedition aims to protect Florida Wildlife Corridor

The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation is hosting the "Longleaf to Lighthouse Expedition," a 5-day trek starting in the Red Hills of Thomasville, Georgia, and ending at the St. Marks Lighthouse on the Gulf. Trekkers will switch between cycling, hiking, and kayaking based on the terrain they come across, including transitioning from hiking to kayaking at Lafayette Heritage Trail Park in Tallahassee.

The nonprofit organization works to connect, restore, and protect the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which spans 18 million acres—about half of the state. Currently, 10 million acres are protected, leaving 8 million unprotected.

"We are the keepers of the vision of the Florida Wildlife Corridor. And so that is a state-recognized geography. 18 million acres of connected landscape that we are honestly, trying to make sure is a household name and front of mind for folks to prioritize to protect," Mason Gravley, Impacts Campaign Manager and Expedition Manager for the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, said.

According to the foundation, more than 900 residents move to Florida every day. The resulting development puts pressure on wildlife land.

"Florida is just exploding in growth and development, we need more housing. But at the same time, we need to grow in a way that preserves our natural spaces, our green spaces, our rivers, lakes, and beaches. We need to find a way to coexist with nature, so as we grow, we need to figure out a way to preserve these things that make Florida so special," County Commissioner Rick Minor said.

This year marks the first time the foundation's annual expedition will cross outside of Florida and into Georgia. Gravley said the landscape does not stop at the border, and the foundation would like to see Georgia develop its own corridor.

It is also the first year the foundation recruited 4 elected officials to join the trek, including Minor.

"You’ve got to physically get in there and see what it’s like and see what is worth protecting…we’re going to go through the swamp, we're gonna paddle across this lake, we’re going to walk this path through the woods and see, gosh, all the things Florida has to offer," Gravley said.

"The corridor is a story of hope, which the environmental world doesn’t always have a lot of. And Florida is doing a really good job of leading the way of connected landscapes, but there is a lot more to go, and we need all the help we can get. And people can get involved because no matter where you are in Florida, you are pretty dang close to the corridor," Gravley said.

While the full expedition is a private event, the public is encouraged to join the launch on April 21st for a 20-mile bicycle ride.

"We will be in Thomasville, Georgia, on April 21st, and our first step is to ride bikes. So bring your bike on April 21st, come join us, be part of the trek, follow us along the course of the 5 days," Minor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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