Monticello’s holiday spirit at 8th Annual Christmas Parade overcomes the rain

MONTICELLO, FL — Monticello turned a cold, rainy December night into a lively, tradition-filled parade that uplifted local businesses and raised money for youth vocational scholarships.



Local shops saw a boost, especially with visitors arriving after Tallahassee’s Winter Festival was canceled.

The event doubles as a fundraiser, with entry fees, vendors, sponsorships, and annual ornament sales contributing about $5,000 in scholarships for local students.

Watch the video to see how the parade drew hundreds, even in heavy rain, as families celebrated the annual kickoff to the holiday season.

Monticello's 8th Annual Christmas Parade

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rain may have soaked Monticello all day, but as you can see behind me, the community did not let that stop the holiday fun.

There's Santa right here in a fire truck, there's holiday lights and a lot of rain jackets that line the sidewalk for Monticello's eighth annual Christmas parade.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Monticello, and I'll show you how this community turned a cold December night into a night full of warm festivities.

"You know, sometimes storms may show up, but that doesn't mean that it has to spoil the party," Latoya Footman, Monticello Resident, said.

As hundreds gathered for the Monticello Christmas parade, a tradition that locals say kicks off the season like nothing else, there was one parade member who was especially grateful to be there.

"I'm so happy they didn't catch up number one, because I don't want to break my shirt and come in here. Just be five years and super fun. I like to do it," parade participant said.

For many participants, this event is more than just lights and music, it's a tradition, a commitment and a celebration they look forward to all year long.

"The kids enjoy the parade, you know, seeing the different people that take parts in the parade. So anything just to put a smile on their face," Footman said.

The event is also aimed at supporting local businesses and restaurants, and with Tallahassee's Winter Festival canceled this year, even more visitors made their way to Monticello.

"The extra people that came to town was absolutely wonderful, and they were brave souls. They came out in this weather and the all the businesses stayed open," Lynette Sirmon, All Realty Services Broker, said,

While the parade brings community joy., it also brings opportunity.

The event is organized by Vocationial Edvantage, a local nonprofit that partners with sponsors to raise money for vocational scholarships for youth and young children.

"So between the entry fees for our parade and our vendors as well as our sponsorships, we also have a new ornament every year for sale, and that's part of our fundraiser," Michele Arceneaux, Monticello Christmas Event Chair, said.

All of that goes right back into scholarships to help local students.

The application opens in the spring, and the committee typically awards around $5,000.

In Monticello, Lyric, Sloan, ABC 27

