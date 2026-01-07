MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Monticello City Council split 2-2 on a controversial zoning request and selected John Jones as the new mayor during a packed Tuesday meeting.



Council members were deadlocked on a rezoning proposal, resulting in its denial.

Neighbors voiced concerns over changes to the city’s comprehensive plan.

Watch the video below for details on the new potential location for city police.

Monticello council splits on controversial zoning request, selects new mayor at packed meeting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new mayor, a potential new home for the police department, and a controversial zoning request were all on the table Tuesday night in Monticello.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, sharing how council members voted and what issues are still unresolved.

Every seat was filled and some neighbors had to stand during the Monticello City Council meeting Tuesday, as one of the most heavily debated items of the night involved a proposal that would have changed part of South Jefferson Street from residential low-density to commercial.

It also would have amended the city zoning map from R-1 residential single-family to B-2 business highway.

Some neighbors voiced their concerns.

“Once you open the comprehensive plan, then you set a precedent for everybody coming for every little thing they want changed. So I would encourage you not to change the comprehensive plan,” said neighbor Janegale Boyd.

Representatives for Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Services also spoke, assuring council members they are listening. They say changes have been made to address neighborhood concerns.

“What the city wants, what the community wants — we have revised the site plan not to do anything in the conservation area. We’ve left that untouched. We’re only looking through a tenth-of-an-acre strip, a 50-foot strip that’s currently zoned residential,” said representatives for Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Services.

Council members split 2-2 on both votes.

Under state law, a majority vote is required for approval, so both requests were denied.

The council also received an update on efforts to find a new home for the Monticello Police Department.

According to the city manager, an offer has been made on a property and is now with Duke Energy for consideration.

Council members also selected Councilman John Jones to be the next mayor. Councilwoman Katrina Richardson will continue as vice mayor.

In one final piece of business, the city is still operating without a city clerk.

Out of 68 applicants, the city manager says he has narrowed the field to a handful of candidates.

Interviews are set to begin next week.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

