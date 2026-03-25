MADISON COUNTY, FL — Boots, bulls and business — the North Florida Pro Rodeo returns to Madison County this weekend, and organizers say the event will likely bring a welcome economic bump to the small community.

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North Florida Pro Rodeo expected to boost local economy in Madison County

Organizers hope to sell out both nights, with as many as 2,000 people expected at each show. That influx of visitors, they say, is already being felt at local campgrounds, restaurants, and shops.

“It’s a big deal for our community. It’s created a buzz in our community, and we’re excited to bring it here,” said Byron Poore, a Madison County resident and co‑chair of the rodeo. “We’re already starting to see some economic impact from it….People coming into our town, our campgrounds are filling up…People are going to eat in our restaurants.”

The rodeo will also feature national‑level competitors. “We’ve got some amazing athletes coming here this weekend. World champions will be in the house both nights,” said Jerry Byrd, rodeo announcer.

While no formal economic impact study has been conducted, organizers and local leaders say the event’s financial benefits will likely be meaningful for a rural county where weekend visitors can translate quickly into revenue for small businesses. Proceeds from the rodeo will be reinvested into the community, organizers said.

Local officials and business owners have cited similar one‑weekend events as important opportunities to showcase the area and help sustain operations during slower periods. For Madison County, the rodeo’s return marks the first professional rodeo in more than a decade — an event residents hope will both entertain and help local merchants.

How the rodeo helps:

Increased foot traffic for restaurants, stores and service businesses

Demand for lodging and campgrounds

Local spending on fuel, supplies and event‑related purchases

Proceeds directed back into community programs

Organizers encourage residents and visitors to plan ahead, as tickets and parking could be limited if both nights sell out.

For more information about schedules, tickets and safety protocols, neighbors can contact the Madison County tourism office by calling (850) 973-2788.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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