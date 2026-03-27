North Florida College works to keep graduates local through career pathways

MADISON COUNTY, FL — North Florida College is doing more than educating students — it’s working to keep them in the communities they call home.

Serving a service area of more than 4,000 square miles across six rural counties, NFC offers a range of degree and workforce programs designed to prepare students for career opportunities close to home.

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North Florida College Works to Keep Graduates in Madison Workforce

The college’s main campus is in Madison County, and it also operates branch campuses in Suwannee and Taylor Counties; leaders stress that students from all six counties are part of the college community.

“North Florida College… it’s just a gem in North Florida as far as providing so many opportunities for so many students,” said David Dunkle, Dean of Workforce and Economic Initiatives and Chief Academic Officer. “We’re not just here for dual-enrollment students… we’re here for everybody.”

Programs in business, healthcare, and organizational management give students hands-on skills they can use immediately in local workplaces. Organizational management, for example, is helping students develop leadership skills and encouraging them to stay and give back to their communities.

“It definitely means a lot to me — especially Madison,” said student JaKiera McNair. “It’s a smaller county, but to have the opportunity to pursue my education here and continue to work in this county — it means a lot. The degree I’m currently pursuing, organizational management, is helping me prepare for leadership and become the next generation of leaders here at NFC.”

College officials say the numbers back up that approach. NFC reports a graduation rate of 64.9%, compared with a statewide Florida College System average of just over 44%. The college also says it has led all state colleges in graduation rate for the last four years and that its career programs post an overall placement rate of 99% — both top figures in the Florida College System.

Those outcomes reflect NFC’s broader focus on accessibility and real-world training. Programs serve recent high-school graduates, adults changing careers, and learners returning to school later in life.

Practical coursework and partnerships with local employers give students workplace experience designed to create immediate job opportunities in the region.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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