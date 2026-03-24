New Madison Mayor sets priorities with focus on downtown revival, improving infrastructure, and transparency

The City of Madison’s new mayor is already stepping into the community and setting the tone for his leadership. Mayor Jamerien “J.P." Moore says his focus is on listening to residents and addressing the needs of the city from the ground up. He took his oath on March 12th.

Moore recently met with community members to better understand their concerns and priorities as he begins his term. He says building trust and maintaining open communication will be key moving forward.

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Madison mayor outlines priorities just days after taking office

“I want to be present and accessible,” Moore said. “It’s important that people feel heard and know their concerns matter.”

Moore steps into the role following his time serving on the Madison City Commission, where he was appointed in 2025 to represent District 2.

In recent elections, Moore maintained his seat in a closely contested race, reflecting strong support from the community as he transitions into leadership.

Now as mayor, Moore says his priorities include strengthening the local economy, improving infrastructure, and continuing to build relationships across the community.

He also emphasized the importance of unity, saying collaboration between city leaders and residents will be critical in addressing challenges and planning for the future.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau,, Madison has a population of nearly 18,000 people. Residents living in the community face many of the same challenges as other rural communities, including economic development and infrastructure needs.

Moore says he is ready to get to work. “We’re moving forward together,” he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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