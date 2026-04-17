Ministers demand action after Madison County teacher racial slur investigation

MADISON COUNTY, FL — A coalition of ministers is demanding stronger accountability from the Madison County School District after an investigation confirmed a teacher used a racial slur in the classroom.

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Madison County Ministers Demand Accountability After Teacher Uses Racial Slur

District documents show the incident involving teacher Leslie Fletcher occurred in February 2026. While the allegation was substantiated, the district classified it as a “lapse in professional judgment” rather than a direct insult toward a student. Fletcher remains employed.

Local ministers say that the response fails to adequately address the harm caused.

“We’re letting them know that they are not alone,” one minister Dr. Pastor Jerry Alexander of Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church told ABC 27. “We share their frustration, and we’re going to stand with them.”The coalition has submitted a formal letter to the school board, questioning the investigation’s methods. They argue findings relied too heavily on speculation and did not fully consider the impact on students.

Push for Change

The ministers are urging the district to:

Implement clearer policies on discriminatory language

Strengthen disciplinary accountability

Provide expanded staff training

“There are certain things we should not tolerate,” Alexander said. “If it’s wrong, it’s wrong—and we need to make a stand on that.”The group says it will continue organizing and pressing for reforms until a resolution is reached.

The Madison County School District will review how it handles employee investigations during the April 21st workshop.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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