Madison County school board delays personnel decisions amid state transportation investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — Madison County School Board delayed personnel decisions Monday as the state investigates transportation compliance issues. A special meeting was scheduled for Feb. 9.

The Madison County School Board postponed final approval of personnel actions Monday night as the Florida Department of Education investigates compliance issues within the district's transportation department.

Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles confirmed she initiated the state investigation during the board meeting.

"There are multiple compliance issues with our transportation department, and I am expected to receive a full corrective action plan," Pickles said.

Board documents show one transportation department employee's status was changed from administrative leave with pay to suspension without pay effective Feb. 2. The same employee had previously been placed on administrative leave in January.

The personnel report also listed multiple staff changes across the district including new hires, resignations, and reassignments.

Parents and transportation representatives raised concerns about the changes, including allegations that an untrained and non-board approved driver was operating a school bus.

"Putting a non-trained driver on that bus, not only endangered innocent people on the roads, but every student," one parent said.

Board member Veetta Hagan expressed frustration about making decisions without complete information.

"I need more information. Each one of us has one vote up here, and it's the five school board members. But when you're making that decision from things and allegations that we have not heard and have not looked into, that's not our decision," Hagan said.

Board members voted to delay final approval of the personnel actions until they review the DOE's initial review and corrective action plan.

The board will hold a special meeting on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. about this issue.

Board members did not want to speak on camera, but confirmed the DOE investigation remains open.

Pickles is checking with the school board attorney before releasing the initial DOE report.

