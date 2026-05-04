MADISON COUNTY, FL — Farmers and ranchers in Madison County say they desperately need rain as ongoing drought conditions continue to grip North Florida, and they worry the damage may already be done.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Madison County Farmers Feel Impact of Ongoing Drought, Fear Costs Could Rise

Local ranchers tell ABC 27 the parched weather is putting pressure on their operations, driving up costs for feed and sparking fears about future supply shortages.

Cattle ranch owner Marie Smith says her family has been forced to make tough adjustments just to keep their herd fed.

“We’ve been in a drought since about September… so that meant we had to start feeding hay earlier,” Smith said. “We usually bale around four to five hundred rolls a year.”This year, the Smith family has already purchased hay three times — a significant unplanned expense that has taken a bite out of their profits.

The situation is part of a broader strain on agriculture across the Big Bend. Farmers say they are still working to recover from past hurricane damage while battling new challenges — including higher prices for supplies, labor, and equipment.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of North Florida are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Without consistent rainfall, experts warn the drought could deepen in the weeks ahead.

Agriculture specialists note that drought impacts can ripple throughout the industry. Reduced rainfall can hurt crop yields, shrink available grazing land, and force ranchers to buy more feed — all of which drive up production costs.

Still, Smith says farmers’ commitment to their work remains strong.

“Just pray for rain and just know your farmers and ranchers are very resilient… they work every day whether it’s raining, dry, hot, or cold,” she said. “They’re out there providing food for us and for our animals.”Ranchers caution that if dry conditions persist, consumers could eventually notice higher grocery prices or fewer products on store shelves.

For now, with the drought lingering in parts of the Big Bend, farmers are watching the skies and hoping for steady, soaking rain in the weeks to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.