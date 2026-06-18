Valdosta's 34th Annual Juneteenth Celebration returns this weekend with festival and community events

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Valdosta's 34th Annual Juneteenth Celebration is returning this weekend, hosted by the Southside Library Boosters with events spanning two days across the Southside community.

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JUNETEENTH

Festivities begin Friday evening at Payton Park with a community festival featuring live entertainment, vendors, a fish fry, and a resource fair.

The celebration continues Saturday at the Southside Library with "Telling Their Story," an event highlighting local artwork, quilting, entertainment, and the stories that helped shape the community.

Organizers say the annual event is designed to celebrate freedom, preserve history, and bring generations together while honoring the significance of Juneteenth.

This year's theme is honoring the past, celebrating the present, and building the future.

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