Valdosta United Way raises $114K for Pineland wildfire survivors

The Greater Valdosta United Way has raised $114,000 in donations and received an additional $25,000 in state funding to help Pineland wildfire survivors — but officials say the work is not finished.

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Valdosta United Way raises $114K for wildfire survivors

While Echols County's losses were largely agricultural, Brantley County lost roughly 130 homes, leaving many families still searching for permanent housing.

Pamela Hernandez of the Greater Valdosta United Way said the impact of the organization's work extends beyond individual survivors.

"Just being able to go in and see somebody that's lost, they're confused, they're tired, and then we help them get into a home, or we help them have the finances to get to a new place. It doesn't just change one person—usually it's a whole family, and that's gonna help the whole community."

United Way leaders said every additional donation helps local organizations continue providing housing assistance and other essentials while families work toward rebuilding their lives.

The fires may be over, but for many families, recovery is just beginning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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