South GA wildfires destroy 100+ homes as crews battle the most dangerous fires in the nation, per the governor

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Pineland and Highway 82 fires in South Georgia have destroyed more than 100 homes and structures, making them the two most dangerous wildfires currently burning in the United States.

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South Georgia wildfires destroy over 100 homes as crews battle the most dangerous fires in the nation

Governor Brian Kemp toured the area on Friday. He said crews are making progress, but the situation remains dangerous.

"We’ve looked at all the records historically going back with the state. Believe these two fires created the most lost homes ever in the history of our state," Governor Brian Kemp said.

Both fires remained under 20 percent contained Friday afternoon. Leaders believe the Highway 82 fire started after a balloon landed on a power line, and at least one other fire may have started from sparks flying from a welder.

More than 800 homes remained in harm's way Friday. Officials are hoping for help from the weather, but there is not much relief in sight.

"Even if we receive an inch of rain, these fires aren't even close to out," an official said.

"One thing we're seeing, especially with Pineland, all of our swamps are dry, soil is peat or duff, it's 90% organic, and it will burn for months… it is going to take 8-10 inches before we can walk away from these fires,” an official said.

Helicopters are dropping water, shelters are opening for evacuees, and livestock are being relocated. Brian Kemp said FEMA approved grant money for Clinch and Echols counties and sent a team of 75 fire professionals to help. Conditions have improved in Lowndes County, but the situation remains difficult in Brantley County.

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