LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The City of Valdosta is using federal ARPA funding to transform the Southside park into a more modern recreation destination for families of all ages.

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Valdosta invests in Scott Park with new courts, improved playgrounds, and major upgrades for families

Construction equipment and new courts have Southside neighbors asking questions about what's coming to Scott Park — and the answer is a major makeover.

The City of Valdosta is bringing several significant upgrades to the Southside park, including three new pickleball courts, a new basketball court, a playground, sidewalks, and improvements to parking and driveways. The project was recently approved by the mayor and council using federal ARPA funding.

For many neighbors, it is a welcome investment in a community gathering place that has served generations of families.

Pam Fraiser, a neighbor who said she had never heard of pickleball before, will soon have a chance to learn the sport right in her own backyard.

One neighbor said the new basketball court is especially exciting for her family.

"My kids are athletes and love basketball. They enjoy it, from my oldest son and my youngest daughter... this would be nice."

Vivian Miller-Cody, whose district includes Scott Park, said the upgrades have been a long time coming.

"It's so wonderful that this is finally coming to fruition. I'm proud of my neighborhood, and they deserve the best place to come together. Especially the kids."

The upgrades are expected to transform Scott Park into a more modern recreation destination while improving accessibility and creating new opportunities for residents of all ages. City leaders say the improvements are designed to help Scott Park become an even bigger community hub for South Valdosta families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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